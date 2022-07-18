DMScript Price Reaches $0.0004 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $37,839.75 and $17.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 80.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.