DMScript Price Reaches $0.0004 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $37,839.75 and $17.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 80.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 831.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
