Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.20. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,008 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.