Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Trimmed by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Donaldson worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 61.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson Stock Performance

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

