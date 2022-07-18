dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $467.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $467.00 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average is $572.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About dormakaba
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.
