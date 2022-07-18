DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 1.2 %

DDI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises approximately 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

