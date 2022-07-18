DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

