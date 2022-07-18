Dover (DOV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dover (NYSE: DOV):

7/18/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00.

7/13/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $120.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.65. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

