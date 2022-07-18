Dow Chemical Co. DE Sells 212,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dow Chemical Co. DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.48. 567,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,637,572. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

