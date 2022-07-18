Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $57.18

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $56.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RDY. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.