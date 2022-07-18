DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 480,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,916,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

