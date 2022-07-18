Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.9 %

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €22.14 ($22.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.09 and its 200-day moving average is €29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($44.08). The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.