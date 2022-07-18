Dusk Network One Day Volume Reaches $10.77 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

