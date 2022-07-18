DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $481.83 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DXdao has a total market cap of $23.76 million and $5,401.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $481.83 or 0.02313182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00478770 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00335281 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

