E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 141,026 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.01.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Trading of E.Merge Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

