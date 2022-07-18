Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $114.07 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.