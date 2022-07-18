Eden (EDN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

Eden (EDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $534,175.03 and $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.67 or 1.00015533 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008637 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Eden
Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.
Eden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.
