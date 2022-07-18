Elementeum (ELET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Elementeum has a market cap of $9,970.76 and $40.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 461.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.97 or 0.02698346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023269 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
