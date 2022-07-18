Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Conning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $51,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $329.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

