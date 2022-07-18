Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.