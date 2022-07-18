Ellipsis (EPS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ellipsis (EPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $129.72 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.56 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken.

Ellipsis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.