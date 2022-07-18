Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 2,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,383,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.66.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.