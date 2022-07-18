Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $204,280.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,406.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 201,763,805 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

