Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon Buys 26,027 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,692,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,782,594. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $46,325,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

