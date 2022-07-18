Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 73,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,730. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.