Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $77,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,724,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Envestnet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,950,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 3,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

