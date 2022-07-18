EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5,616.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,698 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.42. 46,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,336. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

