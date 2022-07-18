eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,334.52

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $281,334.52 and approximately $32,368.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

