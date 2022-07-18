Equalizer Price Hits $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $10,886.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.8% against the dollar and now trades at $957.85 or 0.04324151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
