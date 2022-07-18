ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:GWH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.34. 32,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,662. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

