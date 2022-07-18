Essex LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.65. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

