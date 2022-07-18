Essex LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 540.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,401. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

