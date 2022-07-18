Essex LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. 32,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

