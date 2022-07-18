Essex LLC Sells 8,347 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex LLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.93.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. 30,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,303. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

