Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $121,171.51 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.