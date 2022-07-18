Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($95.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $80.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $75.32 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

