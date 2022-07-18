Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.73. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $22.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

