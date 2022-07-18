Experian (LON:EXPN) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,224.33 ($38.35).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,748 ($32.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,519.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,808.88. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The company has a market cap of £25.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2,642.31.

Experian Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). In other news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79).

Experian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.