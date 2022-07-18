Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,250

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.25) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,216 ($38.25).

EXPN stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,767 ($32.91). 1,778,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £25.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,660.58. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($43.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,519.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,808.88.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($28.37) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($26,578.79). Also, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.38), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($2,958,520.81).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

