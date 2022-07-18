Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.95. Expro Group shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 96.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 653,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

