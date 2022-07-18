Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.95. Expro Group shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Expro Group Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 96.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 653,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
