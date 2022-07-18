Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Geneva Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 2.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $120,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.67. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.21 and its 200 day moving average is $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

