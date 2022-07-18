Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 120125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Falco Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.03 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

