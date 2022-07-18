Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of FOLGF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.