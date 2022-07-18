Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of FOLGF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.