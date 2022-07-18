Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.68. 111,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,973,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Fastly Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 56,690 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

