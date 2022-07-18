FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $301.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.