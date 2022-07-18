Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($160.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.30.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.91. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 12.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $539,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrari by 24.6% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 683,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.