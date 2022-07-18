Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($160.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.30.
Ferrari Stock Performance
NYSE RACE opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.91. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 12.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $539,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrari by 24.6% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 683,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
