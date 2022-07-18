Financial Survey: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) and Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Britvic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Britvic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Britvic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.54 -$45.99 million ($1.94) -1.63 Britvic $1.92 billion 1.32 $141.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Britvic has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zevia PBC and Britvic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Britvic 0 4 6 0 2.60

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 348.97%. Britvic has a consensus price target of $26.92, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Britvic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Britvic shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Britvic beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Edge, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

