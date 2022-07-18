FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Stock Performance

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.83. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

