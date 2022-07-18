First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCXXF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.23 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.