First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Farmers and Merchants Trading Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:FFMH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $36.13.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
