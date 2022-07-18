First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:FFMH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

