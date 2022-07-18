First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

